Nifty’s next move: What Reliance and HDFC Bank are signalling

Emperor Ashoka was always calm and composed. HDFC Bank has played that role in the current market fall, and now, when the market shows signs of reversal, the King awakens to hit new highs. While Bank Nifty and other PSU banks have been performing well, HDFC Bank has remained in a consolidation phase. This is not the first time we have seen this scenario; historically, each period of consolidation has eventually been followed by a strong breakout with impressive returns.