Nifty’s relief rally could extend to 22,900 in the short term. But it may not last long.
Summary
- Foreign portfolio investors remain significantly bearish in the cash and derivatives segments of India's stock market, prompting experts to term the recent market bump-up as a bounce within a downtrend.
The recent relief rally in India’s stock market could stretch by 1.4% in the short term, said market experts, although they warned about a larger downtrend as foreign investors remain significantly bearish in the domestic cash and derivatives segment.