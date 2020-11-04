Nifty rises as investors watch US election results. Rupee falls sharply vs USD

"Now, trend continues to look positive as far as benchmark index is concerned, and the Midcap index too is interestingly poised as it is on a cusp of breakout from its resistance zone. A move above 17400 should led to the next leg of trended upmove in the midcap space and hence, traders are advised to keep a close watch on the same. Also, 12000-12025 has been a hurdle for Nifty recently and once we see a breakout beyond the same, the index too should see a good momentum for near term targets of 12160 followed by 12325. Thus, a simultaneous breakout in both Nifty and the Midcap index should lead to a good trended upmove in the broader markers, and thus traders should capitalize on such opportunity. On the flipside, 11800-11750 would now be seen as immediate supports for Nifty."