Nifty's ride from 10,000 to 10,000: Which stocks drove the rally

The Nifty on Wednesday touched 10,000 for the first time since 13 March. While stock markets have been underplaying key risks such as the rising number of covid-19 cases, weak corporate earnings and a slowing economy, the ride to the current level has not been easy for the 50-share index.

Nifty charted the 10,000-mark in 52 sessions since 13 March. It had lost 26.07% to hit the lowest point of the year at 7,511.10 on 24 March as investors started dumping equities to hoard cash as a safety measure amid the rapid spread of coronavirus in India. The Nifty had reached its all-time high on 20 January, and from then it slipped 39.58%.

Nifty charted the 10,000-mark in 52 sessions since 13 March. It had lost 26.07% to hit the lowest point of the year at 7,511.10 on 24 March as investors started dumping equities to hoard cash as a safety measure amid the rapid spread of coronavirus in India. The Nifty had reached its all-time high on 20 January, and from then it slipped 39.58%.

In this period, while Nifty gradually climbed to 10,000, gaining 5.23%, Sensex rose 4.25%. However, smaller stocks did not participate in the rally. Nifty SmallCap index was down 9.50% in the period as strict lockdown measures across the nation brought business activities to a grinding halt, impacting smaller firms. NSE Midcap index has climbed up 3.87% from 13 March till date. Indian currency stayed depreciated with the rupee down 1.51%.

Out of the 50 stocks on Nifty, 11 contributed to the overall rally. Shares of Cipla Ltd rose 61.51%, while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was up 45%, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gained 36.65%, ONGC Ltd jumped 34.88%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, ITC Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Gail (India) Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd added over 20%.

Despite a severe sell-off in markets, pharma stocks were favoured as the sector’s business was considered to be relatively secure in a market rife with fears of a slowdown. Analysts said drug manufacturers will be better placed as demand for medicines and healthcare items remains strong.

Brokerage firm, CLSA said pharma companies offer secure and visible earnings growth in uncertain times driven by a robust local market and gradually improving outlook for exports. Hence, it has tweaked FY20-22 earnings estimates for the sector by 2-3%.

As Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani-owned (RIL) has been on a fundraising spree despite the covid-19 pandemic, the stock remained attractive in stock markets. Its massive ₹53,215 crore rights issue will today close for subscription.

Ahead of its rights issue, Reliance has stitched up deals worth ₹67,194.75 crore selling 14% stake in its digital subsidiary, Jio Platforms, to multiple investors including Facebook Inc. These deals along with the rights issue are aimed at helping RIL reach its ambitious goal of becoming a zero net-debt company by March 2021. The firm had a net debt of ₹1.53 trillion as of 31 December.

Meanwhile, there are 19 stocks in Nifty that did not participate in the rally. Mostly stocks dragged their feet on concerns over rise in provisioning amid increase of bad loans, while the markets tried to gradually recover losses. Among laggards, IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 44.5%, Bajaj Finance Ltd slipped 37.17%, Bajaj FinServ was down 30.29%, Axis Bank fell 24.59 and State Bank of India lost 19.92%.

