Nifty scales all times high; declining crude prices aid investor confidence

“There are two positives which can impart resilience to the ongoing rally in the market: One, the steady decline in crude which has taken Brent crude to below $82. Two, the steady FPI buying (about ₹32000 crores so far in November) particularly in fundamentally strong segments like financials, IT, autos and capital goods" said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.