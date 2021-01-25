Indian markets were volatile today with Sensex trading in a 750-point range intra-day today. The Sensex rose close to 400 points when it hit high of 49,263 in early trade but could not hold on to gains. It fell to 48,512 at day's low before paring some losses in noon trade. Similarly, Nifty today traded in a wide zone of 14,491 to 14,260 today.

"Even though the markets opened in the green, a stiff resistance awaited the index at 14550-14600. We will resume the uptrend only if we can manage to get past that trading zone on the back of healthy volumes. Until then the Nifty seems nervous in the short-term time frame with a downward bias. We can go down to 14000-14100 levels," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Among the Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, HCL Tech and ONGC were down over 2%. Losses were capped by gains in select banking stocks. Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were up 3% and 1.5% respectively.

After hitting 50,000 intraday for the first time on Thursday, Sensex has come under strong selling pressure.

"The decline in Nifty by 218 points on Friday was caused by high level of selling by institutions- both FIIs and DIIs sold- particularly in banking stocks. The frontline banking stocks also corrected and consequently Bank Nifty declined by more than 1000 points. Today the trend in Nifty is likely to be dictated by the leading banking stocks and FII action. FIIs have poured in ₹24,469 crore net in equity so far in 2021supporting the market. So this space has to be watched closely. Budget expectations will influence the market significantly in the coming days," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

listElement-graph-11611556689488-123 listElement-graph-11611556689488-123

"The Nifty seems to have begun the pre-Budget correction. 14049-14098 is the support band for the Nifty," HDFC Securities said in a note.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via