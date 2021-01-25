Nifty seems 'nervous' in the short-term time frame

"The decline in Nifty by 218 points on Friday was caused by high level of selling by institutions- both FIIs and DIIs sold- particularly in banking stocks. The frontline banking stocks also corrected and consequently Bank Nifty declined by more than 1000 points. Today the trend in Nifty is likely to be dictated by the leading banking stocks and FII action. FIIs have poured in ₹24,469 crore net in equity so far in 2021supporting the market. So this space has to be watched closely. Budget expectations will influence the market significantly in the coming days," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.