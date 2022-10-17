Nifty seen at 20k, Sensex at 66k ahead: 5 stocks given ‘buy’ tag this Diwali

The near-term outlook of benchmarks of Sensex and Nifty 50 is robust as they are expected to cross the 20,000 and 66,000 marks. The current Samvat 2079 brings in an opportunity for value stocks and Kotak Securities has recommended buying in 5 stocks from sectors like FMCG, insurance, NBFC, IT, and transport services. Despite a series of volatile shocks in markets this year, Indian benchmarks have performed better than peers even amidst a weak rupee, consistent foreign funds outflow, geopolitical tension, global economic slowdown, monetary policy tightening, and inflationary pressures.
On Monday, Sensex closed at 58,410.98 up by 491.01 points or 0.85%. Nifty 50 jumped by 126.10 points or 0.73% to end at 17,311.80.
Although, both Sensex and Nifty 50 have corrected due to current macroeconomic conditions compared to their mark of over 61,000 and 18,000 that was recorded in Samvat 2078, yet, the long-term growth has been strong of the Indian market.
From the Diwali that was celebrated on November 14 in the year 2020, Sensex has soared by a huge 14,773 points or 33.85% as of now. Nifty 50 has skyrocketed by a massive 4,531.55 points or 35.46% to date.
In its technical picks report for Samvat 2079, Kotak Securities said, "in Samvat 2078, the benchmark indices recorded volatile and rangebound movement between the 18500 and 15500 levels. During the year, Nifty/Sensex crossed the 18000/60000 mark multiple times but due to uncertain global cues and continued profit booking at higher levels from FIIs, it failed to sustain above the same. After a roller-coaster price action, currently, the Nifty and Sensex are trading near the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) at 17000/57000."
The brokerage views the medium-term market structure to be volatile and non-directional perhaps traders are waiting for a breakout on either side.
However, in the near future, Kotak's report said, "16500-16000/55000-54000 will act as a sacrosanct support zone while 18000-18500/60000-61500 could be the major hurdle zone for the bulls. If the Nifty/Sensex crosses the resistance of 18500/61500 then it would move towards 19500-20000/64500-66000. On the other hand, a 16000/54000 dismissal could send the market to the 15000/51000 level in the worst case."
It added, "Even though we have seen range bound market, we feel our market outperformed despite constant selling pressure from FIIs, INR falling to 83, an extensive war between Russia and Ukraine, and a rate hike from RBI."
"Technically the chances of reaching a level above 20k/66k are higher than going to a level of 15k/51k again," Kotak's note added.
Kotak recommends buying in 5 stocks this Diwali. These are:
HCL Tech:
The IT major has finally found support near 880 and started an upside move after a long medium-term correction.
According to the stock brokerage, after promising reversal formation, the stock has formed a strong double-bottom formation on the weekly and monthly charts. Modest volume activity and a reversal formation near important support areas indicate further upside from current levels. Based on the broad structure of the stock, we should consider adding it in a staggered manner. Place the last stop loss on the downside at 880 with the potential to go up to 1250. The strategy should be to buy 50% on 1000 and the remaining 50% on 920. Stop loss should be placed at 880.
On Monday, HCL Tech shares closed at ₹994.75 apiece down by 0.77% on BSE. The stock crossed the ₹1,000 mark on October 14 after a couple of months of correction. The stock last stayed over the ₹1,000 mark on June 13, 2022. It had clocked a 52-week high of ₹1,359 apiece on January 13, while the 1-year low of ₹875.65 apiece was struck on August 29 this year. Since its 1-year low, the stock has risen by nearly 15% currently.
The company has announced its Q2 earnings, under which, it posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,283 crore down by 8.6% qoq but slightly up 2.4% on a year-on-year basis. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹23,464 crore higher by 16.9% yoy and 3.8% qoq. The constant currency revenue growth stood at 2.7% qoq and 15.6% yoy in the Q1 of this fiscal. EBITDA margin was at 21.2%, while EBIT margin came in at 17% in Q2FY23.
IRCTC:
Indian Railways-backed IRCTC was at ₹1279 in October 2021, and from there the stock corrected to the level of 557, which was 61.80% of the previous up move.
The stock is currently at ₹727.65 apiece on BSE up by 0.58% on Monday. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹1,278.60 apiece on BSE on October 19, 2021, which was also the day when the stock was last seen above the ₹1,000 mark. The stock significantly corrected to a 52-week low of ₹557 apiece on July 6, 2022.
From its July 6th lows, IRCTC shares have skyrocketed by nearly 31% as of now.
Kotak's note stated that technically, it is on the verge of forming a Cup with Handle formation, which is a Bullish Consolidation Formation to it. Based on this, in the long run, the stock may move back towards the 1280 level, however in the short to medium term the stock would move towards 950 with major resistance at 850. Buy 50% at current levels and the rest should be bought at 690. Stop loss at 650 for the same position.
ITC:
The stock breached above ₹300 mark in July and has maintained above this level. Last month, the shares even clocked a 52-week high of ₹349.50 apiece. This year, ITC shares have emerged among star performers with double-digit returns. Year-to-date, the stock has climbed nearly 52%. However, ITC shares were under pressure last year and they even touched a 1-year low of ₹199.10 apiece on May 4, 2021.
But from its 52-week low, ITC shares have skyrocketed by nearly 67% to date. On Monday, the shares were around ₹332.30 apiece on BSE -- just a couple of rupees away from the 1-year high.
As per Kotak's note, after a double bottom formation on the weekly and monthly charts, the stock successfully crossed the crucial resistance of 285 and accelerated the positive momentum after the breakout. Technically, on the weekly chart, the stock has formed a breakout continuation. Chart formation suggests breakout continuation formation is likely to continue in the medium to long term. Looking at the overall pattern, it will provide buying opportunities for positional traders with a decent risk-reward ratio. The trend reversal move is likely to continue till 400. Resistance will be at 340 and 370. Place stop loss at 275. Buy 50% at current levels and add the rest 50% at 300.
Max Healthcare Institute:
According to Kotak's note, since September 2021, the stock is in rectangle consolidation between the trading range of 310 and 450. If we consider the volume indicator, then it is supporting the broader price pattern. On reversal from the lower levels, it is crossing the average traded volume line.
The brokerage added that the sectoral performance is stronger than other sectors, which will help the stock cross the upside barrier, which is at 450. If the 450 level is crossed, technically the stock can go up to the 600 level. Resistance would be at 500 and 560. Buy 50% at current levels and the rest should be bought at 400. For the same place a stop loss at 370.
On BSE, the stock is around ₹419.45 apiece down by 1.78% on Monday.
From its 52-week low of ₹306 apiece which was recorded on August 25 this year, the stock has jumped by over 37% on Dalal Street as of now.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services:
In recent days, the stock has made a new 52-week high of 235.10 but due to profit-booking at higher levels, it corrected sharply. However, the mid-term chart structure of the stock is still on the positive side. Kotak's note said, "After a quick short-term correction, the stock took support near the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and bounced back sharply.
Further, the note added that technically, an upward-sloping trend line formation, 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) support level, and a strong reversal formation structure suggest that the uptrend wave is likely to continue in the medium term. The strategy should be to buy 50% at current levels and the remaining 50% at 190. Stop loss should be placed at 175. On the higher side, it would move to re-test the all-time high, which is at 269.
On BSE, the stock ended at ₹211.45 apiece up by 1.76% on Monday. The stock had touched a 52-week low of ₹127.95 apiece on March 7, 2022, since then the shares have jumped by over 65% to date. The stock has touched a 1-year high of ₹235 apiece last month.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
