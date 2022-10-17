Nifty seen at 20k, Sensex at 66k ahead: 5 stocks given ‘buy’ tag this Diwali

According to the stock brokerage, after promising reversal formation, the stock has formed a strong double-bottom formation on the weekly and monthly charts. Modest volume activity and a reversal formation near important support areas indicate further upside from current levels. Based on the broad structure of the stock, we should consider adding it in a staggered manner. Place the last stop loss on the downside at 880 with the potential to go up to 1250. The strategy should be to buy 50% on 1000 and the remaining 50% on 920. Stop loss should be placed at 880.

