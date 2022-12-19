Nifty seen at 50k by 2030, may touch 21,400 next year. Read here

Stock markets are known for giving strong returns on a long-term basis. A decade ago, the Nifty 50 was not even 6,000 levels, but ten years later, in December 2022, the 50-scrip benchmark skyrocketed to move closer to the 18,900 mark. Nifty has recorded behemoth growth of nearly 211% in a decade! Despite the year 2022 being a roller coaster ride driven by macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical tension, Indian markets outperformed their counterparts and touched new milestones. With less than two weeks left for the year 2023, the Nifty 50 is seen to reach even more great heights! But, that's not all, by 2030, this benchmark is factored to reach a whopping 50,000!

