Nifty sees profit-taking at 15,400. Avoid aggressive bets, say analysts

Indian stock markets ended flat today after a volatile session that saw benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit new intra-day highs but profit-taking came in at higher levels. Weakness in private-sector banks offset gains in Reliance Industries. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.01% lower at 15,313, after hitting a new high of 15,431. The S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.1% at 52,104.17.

The Nifty banking index fell 0.56% with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank falling more than 2% each. The Nifty PSU bank index, which tracks state-run lenders, jumped 1.65% after Reuters reported that the government had shortlisted four banks for potential privatisation.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries rose 1.3%. Metal stocks were in the limelight with Tata Steel jumping 3.8% while Jindal Steel climbed 7%.

Globally, stocks were higher on hopes that COVID-19 vaccinations and a massive US stimulus package will lead to a faster economic recovery.





Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

﻿Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

“Today morning, the global set up was just ideal to have a good head-start at new record highs. In fact, the index managed to extend gains in few minutes of trade to reach yet another milestone of 15400. Everything looked hunky dory; but all of a sudden market started correcting in the subsequent hour after posting a new high of 15431.75. The profit booking aggravated at the mid-session to test the sub-15250 mark. Fortunately the fall got arrested and due to the modest recovery in the latter half, Nifty ended the volatile session on a flat note.

"With today’s small correction, still there is no weakness visible on charts; but we continue to remain cautious and advise against creating aggressive longs now. For the coming session, 15380 – 15430 remains to be a key resistance; whereas on the lower side, further weakness is possible after breaking below 15240. In this scenario, 15175 – 15100 can be retested."

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Index opened a day with gains but unable to hold the gains for long and witnessed a profit booking and closed a day on flattish at 15318. Though after spike in volatility index managed to hold above the important support which is at 15250, going forward also it will act as immediate support followed by 15100 odd levels holding above said levels we may see current momentum to extend further towards immediate hurdle zone of 15400-15500 zone."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"Markets are rewarding handsomely to those who are spending time on the selection of stocks and we expect this trend to continue. Also, we’re seeing buying interest across the board but on a rotational basis. Traders should align their positions accordingly and keep a close watch on global indices for cues."

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"India’s Nifty Metal Index jumped to its highest in 28 months on a surge in commodity prices and a recovery in demand as countries emerge from the pandemic. Nifty formed a near doji like pattern after a rise suggesting some uncertainty among bulls/bears. India’s economy, according to the Nomura India Business Resumption Index, is a whisker away from pre-Covid levels. Economic activity is now only 2 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels."

