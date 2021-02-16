Nifty sees profit-taking at 15,400. Avoid aggressive bets, say analysts

“Today morning, the global set up was just ideal to have a good head-start at new record highs. In fact, the index managed to extend gains in few minutes of trade to reach yet another milestone of 15400. Everything looked hunky dory; but all of a sudden market started correcting in the subsequent hour after posting a new high of 15431.75. The profit booking aggravated at the mid-session to test the sub-15250 mark. Fortunately the fall got arrested and due to the modest recovery in the latter half, Nifty ended the volatile session on a flat note.