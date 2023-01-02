Nifty, Sensex begin the new year on a positive note; media, metal stocks shine

Choudhary went on to say while predicting Indian Rupee's trend in near future, “We expect Rupee to trade with a negative bias on risk-off sentiments as more and more countries are imposing curbs and restrictions on inbound passengers from China. US Dollar is also expected to see some renewed safe haven demand which may put pressure on Rupee. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.30 to ₹83.30."