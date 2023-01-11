Nifty, Sensex close flat as investors await India Inc earnings, US inflation

“The Bank Nifty index witnessed a volatile trading session but managed to hold the immediate support level of 42,000. The index found support on the lower end at 41700, where strong buying was visible. The index is likely to remain volatile in the coming session, and a break below 41,700 will accelerate the move on the downside. The upper end of the intermediate resistance zone is seen at 42,350-42,400, and the short covering is expected towards the 42,700 level," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.