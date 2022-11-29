Nifty, Sensex continue to gain for 6th day, mid & smallcaps stay away from party

"Defensives returned in favour as FMCG, Pharma, IT stocks were sought after in what seems like rotational buying. Metal stocks seem to be coming back in favour as nationwide unrest in China over Covid curbs are easing. Broad markets, however, underperformed as buying action was limited to the top 100-odd scrips," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities told Mint.