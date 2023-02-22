Nifty, Sensex down nearly 1% each: Factors pulling the market down
- The index was trading at 60,135.05, 537.67 points, or 0.89%, lower. Nifty was trading at 17,670.85, down 155.85 points, or 0.87% at 11 am.
Indian benchmark indices are trading lower by nearly a percent each amid muted global cues. US market had their weakest day of 2023 on Tuesday as Street reads robust Services PMI data as an indication that the US Fed will keep interest rates higher-for-longer. This on weighed on the risk appetite of the investors.
