Nifty, Sensex down nearly 1% each: Factors pulling the market down

Indian benchmark indices are trading lower by nearly a percent each amid muted global cues. US market had their weakest day of 2023 on Tuesday as Street reads robust Services PMI data as an indication that the US Fed will keep interest rates higher-for-longer. This on weighed on the risk appetite of the investors.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened lower at 60,391.86, recovered a bit, but then fell further to 60,093.27. At the time of writing this copy, the index was trading at 60,135.05, 537.67 points, or 0.89%, lower. Meanwhile, Nifty was trading at 17,670.85, down 155.85 points, or 0.87%.

Here are a few factors dampening the investor sentiment:

Weak global market cues

Wall Street had their worst day this year after purchasing managers index data showed that the U.S. services sector is roaring back to life. Not one of the 18 economists polled by Reuters expected the services PMI to bounce back above the 50.0 threshold between contraction and expansion, and the shockwaves were felt across all asset classes.

Stocks slumped, volatility and the dollar rose, the two-year Treasury yield neared November's post-2007 peak, the implied U.S. terminal rate rose to a new high of 5.36%, and a potential 50 basis point rate hike next month is coming on traders' radar, reported Reuters.

Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite Index and S&P 500 Index were all down about 2-2.5% each. Big tech stocks took a hit in widespread decline.

All eyes on US Fed meet minutes, RBI Meet minutes

The markets around the globe are keenly eyeing the US fed meeting minutes for hints on further monetary policy tightening.

Uncertainty regarding the Fed’s future rate hike decisions appeared to pressure market sentiment, as investors grappled with recent hot inflation data.

Geopolitical factors

President Vladimir Putin said Russia will suspend its observation of the New START treaty with the US, dealing a blow to the last accord limiting their nuclear arsenals, as he vowed to press on with his faltering invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is fighting for its “historic lands" in Ukraine and “will fulfill the tasks set step-by-step, carefully and consistently," Putin told lawmakers and top officials in Moscow on Tuesday.

Technical indicators

“Support for the Nifty is seen at its previous swing low of 17,719, below which bearish trend would find momentum. Resistance has shifted down to 18,000-odd levels in the Nifty," said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.

“The 17,868-17,940 region remained stubborn as anticipated yesterday, stalling the bounce back. With oscillators approaching oversold territory, our downside marker of 17,750 that has held so far may be expected to attract bargain buying, but a vertical bounce back is less expected. In the event of a downside break, we may expect 17,580 to offer a pause, with the technical construct not yet providing for a collapse to 17,300 and beyond," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.