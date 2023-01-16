Nifty, Sensex end in the red as foreign investors continue to sell

"Decline in WPI inflation to 4.95% and CPI inflation to 5.72% in December shows a steady downtrend in price level. The significance of this downtrend is that it will enable the MPC to pause after one more, say, 25 bp rate hike in February. Therefore, higher rates will not impact the growth recovery underway in the economy now," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.