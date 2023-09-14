Nifty, Sensex hit record highs: Five reasons why market is rallying today

The domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty defied mixed global cues and scaled their fresh record highs of 67,771 and 20,167.65 in morning trade on Thursday.

The market was witnessing a broad-based rally as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped over a per cent higher each. Most sectoral indices witnessed healthy buying in the morning session.

Shares of Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and State Bank of India (SBI) were among the top gainers in the Sensex index.

Among the sectoral indices, realty, metal and PSU bank packs rose over a per cent each.

Here are the five factors that seem to be behind the market hitting record highs today:

1. Expectations of the end of monetary tightening: The market is expecting that the US Fed will not raise rates in September even as the US inflation print for August came slightly above Street expectations. Experts point out that the rent macro data shows the US economy is feeling pressure due to aggressive monetary tightening by the US Fed.

"Inflation data from the US present a mixed picture. While the CPI inflation data for August has come at 3.7 per cent against expectations of 3.6 per cent, core inflation was on expected lines coming at 4.3 per cent. So, the market thinking is that the Fed is likely to pause in September," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

2. Healthy domestic macro numbers: India's recent macroeconomic numbers seem to have infused fresh optimism among investors. Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, or retail inflation, moderated to 6.83 per cent in August from a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July. Core inflation at 4.8 per cent remained in line with the market’s expectations.

Besides, India’s factory output rose to a five-month high of 5.7 per cent in July, up from 3.7 per cent in June, driven by strong growth in mining and power, official data released on Tuesday showed. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP), or factory output growth, stood at 2.2 per cent in July 2022, mainly due to a low base effect.

3. Strong influx of retail investors: Experts point out that the strong influx of retail investors is also a key factor behind the market rally. The number of demat accounts now is over 12 crore which has jumped nearly three-fold since 2020 when the number of demat accounts was around 4 crore.

Meanwhile, the number of total registered investors on BSE has jumped about 25 per cent since last year. The strong influx of investors means more liquidity in the market which is giving it a strong push.

4. The FOMO factor: Market experts point out irrational exuberance in the mid and small-cap space. Several mid and small-cap stocks have surged sharply in the last six months even though the fundamentals have not changed materially. Experts say many retail investors are riding the wave because of FOMO (fear of missing out). They do not want to miss the rally and continue investing even without doing good research about the stock they are investing in.

5. Technical factors: Nifty ended above the psychological 20,000 mark for the first time in the previous session. Market experts think Nifty is now aiming for higher targets as sentiment is bullish.

"The technical landscape continues to be bullish with Nifty bulls now aiming aggressively at the psychological 20,500 mark. However, persistent FII selling and expensive valuations could limit the upside going ahead," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) of Mehta Equities.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services pointed out that despite the selling found towards close yesterday, the upside trajectory aiming 20,230, or even 20,600 continues to be in play. The downside marker may be pushed higher to 20,033, with deeper support beyond 19,944 seen at 19,690.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.