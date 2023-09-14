Nifty, Sensex hit record highs: Five reasons why market is rallying today

Nifty, Sensex hit record highs: Five reasons why market is rallying today3 min read 14 Sep 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Indian market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty hit fresh record highs driven by expectations of the end of US monetary tightening and positive domestic macro numbers.
The domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty defied mixed global cues and scaled their fresh record highs of 67,771 and 20,167.65 in morning trade on Thursday.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message