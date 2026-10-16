Nifty, Sensex investors alert! US bond yields remain above 5% - 5 ways this could impact your investments, portfolio

US Bond Yield Rise: The sharp reversal in US Treasury yields has drawn attention to the outlook for global financial markets, with implications for capital flows, currencies, borrowing costs and equity valuations.

The US 10-year Treasury yield retreated from a peak of 5.33% following Wednesday's inflation data to 5.086% by Thursday's close, holding near that level on Friday. The 10-basis-point decline on Thursday marked its biggest single-day fall since August 2025, despite September consumer inflation accelerating to 3.7%, producer prices rising 6.3% year on year, stronger retail sales and crude oil prices remaining above $100.

Sandip Jha, Chief Product Officer at Godrej Wealth, cautioned that the decline may not signal a sustained turnaround in the bond market.

“The decline in US 10-year yields looks more like a tactical correction than a change in the underlying trend. While yields have eased amid risk-off flows and a flight to safe-haven assets, the underlying macro backdrop remains far from supportive of a sustained bond rally. With inflationary pressures expected to remain sticky and economic activity remaining resilient, the fundamental case for a sustained rally in Treasuries remains weak. Unless the macro data begin to soften meaningfully, yields could reverse course and move higher again,” Jha said.

The US 10-year Treasury yield had climbed from 4.76% at the end of August 2026 to 5.33% on Wednesday, reaching a multi-decade high.

The increase comes amid elevated crude oil prices, resilient US economic activity, widening fiscal deficits and growing investor demands for higher compensation for holding long-term government debt. These factors have reinforced expectations of interest rates remaining elevated for longer.

For Indian investors, the development matters because US Treasury yields serve as a global benchmark for borrowing costs and influence how international investors allocate capital across markets.

Here are five ways rising US yields could affect investments and what investors should consider doing, according to a report by IndusInd Bank.

1. Foreign investors could shift money away from Indian stocks Higher US Treasury yields can make American fixed-income investments more attractive relative to emerging-market assets. As the return available on US government debt increases, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) may become more selective about investing in Indian equities, particularly when the additional returns do not adequately compensate for currency and market risks.

Such a shift could put pressure on Indian stock prices and contribute to volatility, especially if foreign investors continue to withdraw money from domestic markets.

The IndusInd Bank report noted that rising US yields can affect the relative attractiveness of Indian assets and influence international capital flows.

2. Indian bond yields could rise, affecting debt investments Movements in US Treasury yields can influence domestic bond-market sentiment and Indian government security (G-sec) yields. Higher global borrowing costs may push domestic yields upwards, increasing the cost of raising money for governments and companies.

The IndusInd Bank report showed that India's 10-year benchmark government bond yield rose to 7.18% on September 30, 2026, from 6.95% at the end of August. It attributed the increase to rising global yields, elevated crude oil prices, domestic inflation concerns and tighter banking-system liquidity.

For existing bondholders, rising yields can mean falling market prices for bonds, particularly those with longer maturities. However, higher yields can also improve the returns available to investors entering the market at the new levels.

3. The rupee could face pressure against the US dollar Higher US yields can strengthen the dollar by improving the relative attractiveness of dollar-denominated investments. A stronger dollar could put pressure on the Indian rupee, particularly when foreign capital flows are volatile.

A weaker rupee can increase the domestic cost of imported goods, including crude oil. This may add to imported inflation and complicate the policy outlook for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Currency movements can also affect companies differently. Businesses dependent on imported raw materials may face higher costs, while exporters earning revenues in dollars could benefit from favourable currency translation, depending on their cost structures and hedging arrangements.

4. Corporate borrowing costs and equity valuations could come under pressure Higher global interest rates influence overseas borrowing costs for companies. If elevated yields persist, businesses that depend heavily on external financing could face more expensive debt, potentially affecting profitability and investment plans.

Higher interest rates can also reduce the present value of future corporate earnings, putting pressure on equity valuations. This can be particularly relevant for companies whose valuations depend heavily on profits expected several years into the future.

The report identified elevated fiscal deficits and Treasury issuance as factors that could keep US yields high, reinforcing the possibility of a prolonged higher-interest-rate environment.

5. Market volatility could persist, making diversification important Rising yields are part of a broader global picture involving inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, energy prices and uneven economic growth. These factors can influence investor sentiment and trigger sharp market movements even when a company's long-term business outlook remains intact.

IndusInd Bank's report highlighted India's resilient domestic fundamentals but cautioned that global developments can affect markets in the short term.

For investors, the key is not to predict the exact peak in US yields but to understand how prolonged high rates could affect their holdings. A disciplined approach, periodic portfolio reviews and diversification can help manage risk without abandoning long-term investment objectives.