Nifty falls below 24,000. Here are two stocks for your watchlist
Summary
- We are entering a phase where sector-specific performance will be critical rather than a uniform market direction presenting a potential trader's market.
MUMBAI : As the Indian stock market grapples with bearish trends in the wake of Diwali, the Nifty50 has slipped below the crucial 24,000 mark, reaching a four-month low.
