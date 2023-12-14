Nifty, Sensex open at record highs after US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged and indicates 3 rate cuts
Stock Market today- Following a dovish US Federal Reserve meeting outcome where interest rates were kept unchanged in the target range of 5.25-5.5% the nifty and Sensex opened at record highs. The US Federal reserve also indicated towards 3 rate cuts in 2024 boosting the market sentiments further.
