Nifty, Sensex today end flat amid high volatility; PSU Banks lose steam
- Among sectoral indices, PSU banks and realty indices lost the most. Only 3 indices ended in the green
Indian benchmark indices - Nifty, Sensex - ended flat on February 21 with negative bias amid high volatility in absence of any strong cues. The market lately has been trading in a range. The minutes of US Fed's last meeting are expected on February 22.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×