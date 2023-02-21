Nifty, Sensex today end flat amid high volatility; PSU Banks lose steam

“Markets traded volatile in a narrow band and ended almost unchanged, taking a breather after the recent fall. After the flat start, the Nifty index oscillated between 17800-17925 levels and finally settled closer to the day’s low. Most sectoral indices traded under pressure wherein IT, realty and select banking counters were among the top losers. The broader indices also shed nearly half a percent each," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.