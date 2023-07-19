The domestic market has been hitting record highs daily in the last few sessions. Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 67,117.05 and the Nifty50, too, scaled its fresh peak of 19,841.65 in the intraday session on Wednesday (July 19). Sensex is now up almost 22 per cent from its 52-week low of 55,157.99 which it hit on July 27, 2022. The Nifty50 is up nearly 21 per cent from its 52-week low of 16,438.75 which it hit on the same date.

The rise of the market, however, has not been smooth. From December 2022 to February 2023, Sensex and Nifty ended in the red on a monthly basis on worries about sticky inflation, monetary policy tightening, and slow global economic growth. Additionally, the Adani-Hindenburg controversy also caused turmoil in the market during the last week of January.

Sustained foreign capital inflow, improving macro fundamentals, healthy quarterly earnings, signs of easing inflation and expectations of an end to the monetary policy cycle have boosted market sentiment.

But the strong double-digit rise of the market since last year has raised questions about whether the domestic market is experiencing a bullish phase or if it is moving ahead of its underlying fundamentals.

Do fundamentals justify market exuberance?

The domestic market is witnessing gains primarily because India's economic outlook remains bright amid the gloomy outlook of the world's several major economies. This has caused a strong inflow of funds from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities underscored the Indian markets are doing well mainly driven by flows from FPIs and locals. Sectoral and stock rotation based on developments and relative comparisons, with profit booking postponed, has led to the broadening of the rally.

However, Jasani believes Indian markets are not cheap in terms of valuations.

"Once the Q1 results are out, we will better understand FY24 EPS (earnings per share) estimates and the absolute and relative valuation of the Indian markets. Disruption in businesses has led to a shifting of market share from unorganised and small players to larger players who have mastered the art of cost-cutting. This has led to an expansion in the valuation of such stocks," said Jasani.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services believes the domestic market is running ahead of the fundamentals but the market may remain high for some time because of liquidity.

"From the valuation perspective, the market is slightly ahead of fundamentals. At 19,700, Nifty is trading at above 20 times the estimated FY 24 earnings. This is higher than the long-term PE (price-to-earnings ratio) of 16. But the gush of liquidity can keep valuations high for some time," said Vijayakumar.

"The surge in FPI buying is keeping the markets buoyant. Given the sharp decline in the dollar index to 99.82 now, the FPI flows may continue, keeping the market resilient. But high valuations are a near-term concern. Investors can consider partial profit booking," Vijayakumar said.

Shrey Jain founder and CEO of SAS Online pointed out that following a consolidation phase lasting over a year, the bull market is once again gaining momentum, though we have not yet reached a state of euphoria.

"This current rally can be attributed to two main driving factors: global trends and domestic factors. It's important to recognize that the ongoing stock market rally is not limited to India but is part of a global phenomenon," said Jain.

He pointed out that in the US, the S&P 500 has reached a 52-week high, as has the Euro Stoxx 50. Despite Germany facing a recession, the DAX is also at a 52-week high, while the French CAC and Japanese Nikkei have seen significant year-to-date returns. India's Nifty and Sensex are hitting record levels. This signifies a broad-based global rally.

"The Indian economy finds itself in a favourable position with impressive GDP growth, a declining current account deficit (CAD), a stable currency, and promising leading indicators such as rising PMI, consistent growth in GST and direct tax collections, and resilient credit growth. Despite these positive aspects, the market has not yet reached a state of euphoria. However, it is prudent to exercise caution as we proceed further in this bullish phase," said Jain.

Arpit Jain, Joint MD, Arihant Capital Markets is of the view that amidst the result season, investors await signals of earnings expansion, topline growth, and valuations. He said India's sturdy macroeconomic indicators inspire confidence, yet concerns linger over elevated food inflation levels. Prudent monitoring is essential to navigating the market's trajectory in light of these dynamics.

"While positive sentiment prevails, valuations are currently at elevated levels. The market's sustenance depends on the durability of growth. Prudent monitoring is essential to navigate dynamic global dynamics. Determining the market's peak necessitates careful observation of growth sustainability and prevailing global factors. Vigilance in monitoring these elements will help seize opportunities amidst evolving market conditions," said Jain of Arihant Capital Markets.

While rich valuation is a concern, experts point out that if monetary tightening continues for a longer-than-expected period, it will deal a blow to the mood of the market.

"Continued hikes in interest rates and/or aggressive withdrawal of liquidity can result in a reversal in the mood of global markets. Also if the El Nino pattern turns out to be worse than feared, then inflation could prove to be sticky and the mood in the markets could become sombre," said Jasani.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.