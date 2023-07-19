The domestic market has been hitting record highs daily in the last few sessions. Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 67,117.05 and the Nifty50, too, scaled its fresh peak of 19,841.65 in the intraday session on Wednesday (July 19). Sensex is now up almost 22 per cent from its 52-week low of 55,157.99 which it hit on July 27, 2022. The Nifty50 is up nearly 21 per cent from its 52-week low of 16,438.75 which it hit on the same date.

