A weak headstart to week on Street dragged by banking, financial stocks
- A broad-based selloff was seen with banking stocks taking a massive beating. BSE Bankex dropped by nearly 495 points or 1.06%, while Bank Nifty slipped by 430.05 points or 1.05%.
A sharp selloff in banking stocks pushed Indian markets for a weak start of the week. On Monday, both Sensex and Nifty 50 tumbled by over half a percent, erasing key psychological levels. Feeble global cues also played a key role for riding bears in domestic equities, as the focus has shifted towards Fed minutes which are expected to give some clarity on rate hikes and also the inflation outlook. On the other hand, the rupee inched up as a slight retreat was seen in the dollar index.
