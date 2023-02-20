A weak headstart to week on Street dragged by banking, financial stocks

According to Religare Broking's expert, the underperformance of the banking and financial majors is largely weighing on sentiment, in absence of any major event. And, indications are pointing towards more pain in banking however resilience in the IT, auto, and select FMCG heavyweights may cap the damage. Besides, the upcoming monthly expiry of the February month derivatives contract would further add to the choppiness. On the benchmark front, Nifty has next support at 18700 levels. Participants should align their positions accordingly.

