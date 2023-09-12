Nifty, Sensex today trade volatile, mid and smallcaps crack up to 4%. What should be your strategy for short term?6 min read 12 Sep 2023, 01:39 PM IST
Indian stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded volatile on Tuesday while the midcap and smallcap indices saw a strong selloff.
After seven consecutive sessions of gains, market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty appear to have lost steam as both traded volatile on Tuesday amid lingering concerns over sticky inflation, higher interest rates, and a slowdown in global economic growth.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started