Ten new Futures & Options (F&O) contracts have been added from the expiry of August series, and start of September series. The stocks will be available for trading from Friday, August 27 as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a circular had announced that it will add ten new individual securities for trading in the F&O segment.

The futures and options (F&O) contracts on 10 additional securities are the following - Dixon Technologies, Can Fin Homes, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indiamart Intermesh, Ipca Laboratories, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Polycab India, Syngene International.

In another circular on Thursday, the exchange said that members are requested to note the market lot and quantity freeze for the securities as follows:

View Full Image Source: NSE circular

"The new contracts will be available for trading from August 27, 2021. Members are advised to take the latest contract.gz and spd_contract.gz files from NSE Extranet, directory:/faoftp/faocommon before start of trading on August 27, 2021," NSE added.

The stock exchange in a statement earlier this month had notified the members that the futures and options contracts on the above mentioned 10 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. August 27, 2021. "...futures and options contracts on following 10 additional securities would be available for trading with effective from August 27, 2021, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria of quarter sigma computation cycle of August 2021," the circular stated.

In July, NSE added four additional securities - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Coromandel International, Indian Hotels Company, and Metropolis Healthcare on the F&O segment that started trading from June 25 as the stock exchange had added four new stocks for trading in the futures and options segment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.