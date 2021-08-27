The stock exchange in a statement earlier this month had notified the members that the futures and options contracts on the above mentioned 10 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. August 27, 2021. "...futures and options contracts on following 10 additional securities would be available for trading with effective from August 27, 2021, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria of quarter sigma computation cycle of August 2021," the circular stated.