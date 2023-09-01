Nifty September series outlook: 6 stocks where investors can park their money; do you own?3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, Voltas, SBI Life Insurance, Mphasis, The Indian Hotels Co Ltd are the top picks for the September series, according to Religare Broking. Here's why the brokerage sees the stocks outperforming this month.
Domestic equity benchmark Sensex rallied around 556 points on the first session of September, logging its best single day in two months, while Nifty closed above the 19,400 level on value-buying in power, metal and oil stocks following strong domestic macro data and global cues.
