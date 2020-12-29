Nifty sets sight on 14,000, analysts positive on banking stocks

Indian stock markets today finished at record highs with benchmark index Nifty inching closer to 14,000. Financial stocks led the advance as Nifty ended 0.43% up at 13,932.60, while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.55% to 47,613.08. The Bank Nifty, which is among the few sectoral indices still down this year, has been catching up with the broader market's advance as foreign investors bet that a rebound in economic activity will benefit lenders.

The Nifty Bank index today closed 1.23% higher. IndusInd Bank Ltd was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty, settling nearly 6% higher.

"We believe the recent buoyancy in the banking pack would help the index to maintain the prevailing bias. Markets are still rewarding to those who are focusing more on the selection of stocks and expect the trend will continue ahead also. Needless to say, participants should maintain some caution, especially in the leveraged positions due to scheduled derivatives expiry ahead," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd .

Bucking the trend, Reliance Industries Ltd, India's most valuable company, ended a three-session rally to finish 0.8% lower and was the biggest drag to the main indexes.

At the same time, the market breadth ended almost on a flat note due to underperformance from both midcap and smallcap pack.

Global markets were mostly higher today on hopes that the US pandemic relief package which includes $2,000 in relief cheques will be approved by the Senate.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“The Bank Nifty is 1244 points away from its previous highest levels and it seems that it is set to surpass it with the support from PSUs and private banks. On a daily basis, the Nifty closed above the level of 13900, which is positive for the market and we expect it to stabilize at these levels. Also, it could invite buying at major supports. The Nifty 50 index would trade between 13800 and 14100 levels for the next two days. Keep long stop loss at 13700 for the same. Along with financials, we need to keep a close eye on metal and cement stocks."

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Nifty index has formed a good base near 13800 zone holding above said levels we may see 14K mark in Nifty soon which is immediate hurdle on the higher side. The Nifty Bank looks more lucrative at the moment as the index has witnessed a fresh breakout above 31K mark. Now going forwards it will act as fantastic support."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services

"It was a volatile day, started well but edged lower losing all the gains, in the end, the markets recovered much of the losses and closed with a small upside. Finance stocks were the major contributors in the upside but broader market underperformed the main benchmark. Selling was seen in auto, pharma and metal sectors among others too. A major part of the global developments like stimulus and Brexit deal are priced in the market. In the absence of major domestic or global events expected in the near-term, the market will focus on the upcoming Q3 earnings and stock-specific updates"

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"The markets were a tad shy of hitting the 14000 levels but that should be achieved sooner than later. The Nifty can climb towards 14100 which should be the next level of resistance. The week's support is at 13600 so traders can utilize intra-day corrections to initiate long positions for higher targets."

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Volumes on the NSE were higher than the previous day but below recent average. Nifty continues its upward march with some intraday corrections. With no negative triggers expected on the horizon over the next few days, it could soon touch 14,000. Advance decline ratio of almost 1:1 however suggests partial profit taking after a strong and sustained upmove."

(With Agency Inputs)

listElement-graph-11609242485920-127 listElement-graph-11609242485920-127

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via