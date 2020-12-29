Nifty sets sight on 14,000, analysts positive on banking stocks

“The Bank Nifty is 1244 points away from its previous highest levels and it seems that it is set to surpass it with the support from PSUs and private banks. On a daily basis, the Nifty closed above the level of 13900, which is positive for the market and we expect it to stabilize at these levels. Also, it could invite buying at major supports. The Nifty 50 index would trade between 13800 and 14100 levels for the next two days. Keep long stop loss at 13700 for the same. Along with financials, we need to keep a close eye on metal and cement stocks."