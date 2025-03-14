Nifty share price Holi 2025 outlook: Is it showing early revival signs now?

Nifty share price: Outlook post Holi 2025 As Nifty navigates a no-trade zone between 22,200 and 22,500, analysts reveal early signs of positive sentiment, despite strong resistance at 22,700. With technical indicators and foreign investment trends at play, the market's next moves are crucial for investors to watch closely.

Nifty performance during week ending 13 March' 2025 Nifty-50 Index started the week on a flattish note, opening around 22520 on Monday and climbing to 22676, which as per experts coincides with its 20-day exponential moving average. However, this level acted as a strong resistance, leading to profit booking that dragged the index down to 22,314 in the following session, said Chandan Taparia, Senior Head Derivatives & Technical, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Over the past couple of sessions, Nifty has been stuck in a 250-300 point range lacking a clear directional move. It formed a bearish candle and an inside bar on daily frame indicating that pressure is intact at higher zones, added Taparia

Also Read | Holi 2025: 4 Defence sector stock picks by ICICI Securities on Rearm Europe Plan

Nifty-50 index outlook The Nifty Index managed to outperforms other Emerging markets during last one week even though ended 0.7% lower week on week close positive despite negative sentiment in global markets, indicating that market participants do not anticipate a major correction in the Indian market at current levels, say analysts

Additionally, smart money has reduced the intensity of selling in the Index, suggesting that bearish sentiment is easing. The Index has successfully held above the 22,200 level, which has been a strong support over the past two sessions. An increase in short buildup at the 22,200 PE further indicates that traders expect the market to remain above this level. Despite the Index closing near 22,500, surpassing 22,700 this week could be challenging, as it remains a strong resistance zone. Moreover, option writers at the 22,700 strike have started adding fresh shorts, reinforcing this resistance, said Kunal Kamble - Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Group

Overall, the market is showing early signs of positive sentiment, supported by both data and technical indicators. However, the Index is currently trading within a no-trade zone (22,200–22,500), and a breakout beyond this range will be necessary for a decisive move.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) The FIIs long-short ratio is hovering around 17-18 levels. Increasing Put Call Ratio from lower zone and decreasing India Vix indicates buying at lower levels but momentum is missing at higher levels. Now it has to hold above 22330 zones for an up move towards 22650 then 22800 zones while supports can be seen at 22300 then 22222 zones, said Chandan Taparia, Senior Head Derivatives & Technical, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

