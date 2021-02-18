Nifty skids for 3rd day in a row. Key levels to watch now

Indian stock markets ended lower today as investor continued to book profits in private sector lenders though state-run lenders extended their red-hot rally. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.59% lower at 15,118.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.73% lower at 51,324.69.

Private-sector lenders HDFC Bank, HDFC and ICICI Bank were the three biggest drags on the Nifty 50, falling nearly 2% each.

On the other hand, ONGC rallied 8%. NTPC, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and IndusInd Bank were among the other winners.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices outperformed benchmarks, posting gains of about 0.7%.

The rupee pared its initial losses to settle higher by 9 paise at 72.65 against the US dollar.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Nifty closed well below its short-term averages for the first time since the union budget suggesting more weakness may follow. However, positive advance-decline ratio and buoyancy in the Midcap and small-cap Indices on suggest investors are rotating money away from larger stocks. 14977-15078 could be the next support band for Nifty. On rise, 15315 could act as short-term resistance."

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

“We had a flat opening despite some sluggish cues from the major Asian bourses. The benchmark consolidated with a positive bias during the first half. However, the selling not only occurred post mid-session; but also aggravated to test the sub-15100 level. Fortunately, the damage was not done further as market managed to stabilise in the concluding hour to defend the psychological mark of 15100 on a weekly expiry close.

Since last three days market has been experiencing some pressure at higher levels. For the coming session, 15050 – 15000 are the levels to watch out for and the first sign of weakness would start only after convincingly breaching the 15000 mark. On the flipside, 15175 – 12250 is to be seen as immediate hurdles."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"We may see further consolidation in markets, in absence of any major trigger. Meanwhile, the focus should be on position management. Nifty has the next major support around the 14850-14,950 zone."

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“Technical, on daily charts index, maintain higher bottom series formation and the texture of the market suggests uptrend likely to continue if the Nifty/ Sensex succeed to trade above 15050/51000. Above the same, we can expect one more leg of the up move, up to 15250, 15330/ 51900, 52300. On the flip side, dismissal of 15060 would result in further weakness and in that case Nifty/Sensex could retest previous lows of 14970/50840. However, the strategy should be to buy between 15000/50900 and 14950/50700 and for that keep a stop loss at 14900/50600 levels. The focus should be on the large-cap companies as the market is approaching the major support area."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via