Nifty skids for 3rd day in a row. Key levels to watch now

“Technical, on daily charts index, maintain higher bottom series formation and the texture of the market suggests uptrend likely to continue if the Nifty/ Sensex succeed to trade above 15050/51000. Above the same, we can expect one more leg of the up move, up to 15250, 15330/ 51900, 52300. On the flip side, dismissal of 15060 would result in further weakness and in that case Nifty/Sensex could retest previous lows of 14970/50840. However, the strategy should be to buy between 15000/50900 and 14950/50700 and for that keep a stop loss at 14900/50600 levels. The focus should be on the large-cap companies as the market is approaching the major support area."