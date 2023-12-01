Nifty Smallcap 100 index jumps 12% in November; MCX, Suzlon Energy, NLC India among top gainers
Nifty Smallcap 100 index jumped 12 per cent in November, driven by strong Q2 earnings, the resurgence of foreign investor participation, and India's growth prospects.
As many as 42 stocks from the Nifty Smallcap 100 index jumped over 10 per cent in November, with stocks such as Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Suzlon Energy, NLC India, Aegis Logistics and Cochin Shipyard rising over 25 per cent each, data from Capitalmarket showed.
