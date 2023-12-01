As many as 42 stocks from the Nifty Smallcap 100 index jumped over 10 per cent in November, with stocks such as Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Suzlon Energy , NLC India , Aegis Logistics and Cochin Shipyard rising over 25 per cent each, data from Capitalmarket showed.

Stocks such as Cams Services, Radico Khaitan, Latent View, Granules India and Global Health jumped over 20 per cent in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index in November.

View Full Image Top gainers in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index in November. (Capitalmarket)

On the other hand, Raymond, KEC International, Tejas Networks and KRBL were among the stocks that ended as the top losers in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index.

Some 17 stocks closed in the red in the index, according to Capitalmarket data.

View Full Image Top laggards in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index in November (Capitalmarket)

Throughout November, key equity indices experienced a remarkable surge, propelled by robust retail investor activity driven by anticipated global interest rates reaching their peak.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index jumped 12 per cent in November while the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 5.5 per cent. On the other hand, the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 10.4 per cent in November.

The market's upward trajectory was crafted by a confluence of factors including strong Q2 earnings, the resurgence of foreign investor participation following two months of divestment, and India's promising growth prospects. These catalysts collectively orchestrated the impressive ascent of the domestic market during the last month.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 hit its fresh record high of 20,272.75 in morning trade on Friday, December 1. The Sensex, however, is yet to breach its last high of 67,927.23 which it hit on September 15 this year. Sensex hit its intraday high of 67,485 in Friday's trade so far.

The medium and long-term outlook of the market is positive even though the market may see some volatility in the short term due to General Elections 2024 and geopolitical developments.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services believes the market momentum is likely to sustain since the incoming data and news are positive.

Vijayakumar pointed out that the Q2FY24 GDP growth rate at 7.6 per cent surpassed expectations, particularly, the 13.9 per cent growth in manufacturing and 13.3 per cent growth in construction are impressive numbers. This has the potential to push the FY24 GDP growth rate to above 6.8 per cent, significantly higher than the RBI’s projection of 6.5 per cent, Vijayakumar said.

Moreover, the exit poll results indicate a high possibility of political stability after the General Elections. The market will appreciate this, said Vijayakumar.

