Nifty Smallcap 100 index slides 5% to 12-week low, 99 stocks trading in the red; here's why
The downward trend in small-cap stocks was triggered by concerns raised by market regulator SEBI regarding the froth building up in small-cap and mid-cap segments. This prompted the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to instruct mutual funds to conduct stress tests.
The sell-off in small-cap stocks continued for the third straight day on Wednesday, experiencing the most intense pain this year so far. In today's intraday trade, the Nifty smallcap 100 index took a sharp dive of 4.8%, slipping below the 15,000 mark to reach an intraday low of 14,366 points. This marked the most significant intraday decline witnessed so far this year.
