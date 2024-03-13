The downward trend in small-cap stocks was triggered by concerns raised by market regulator SEBI regarding the froth building up in small-cap and mid-cap segments. This prompted the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to instruct mutual funds to conduct stress tests.

The sell-off in small-cap stocks continued for the third straight day on Wednesday, experiencing the most intense pain this year so far. In today's intraday trade, the Nifty smallcap 100 index took a sharp dive of 4.8%, slipping below the 15,000 mark to reach an intraday low of 14,366 points. This marked the most significant intraday decline witnessed so far this year.

The downward trend in small-cap stocks was triggered by concerns raised by market regulator SEBI regarding the froth building up in small-cap and mid-cap segments. This prompted the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to instruct mutual funds to conduct stress tests once every 15 days, the first of which should be published by March 15.

This move aims to provide investors with valuable insights into the time required for funds to liquidate their underlying portfolios during adverse market conditions. Although mutual funds boast instant liquidity, these tests would determine how many days MFs would need to liquidate investors' portfolios if prices fell and volumes jumped.

In light of this, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said in a notice that it will no longer accept lump-sum deposits in its mid- and small-cap plans beginning March 14. With this, ICICI becomes the first fund company to stop lump-sum deposits in a mid-cap fund. Earlier, Nippon, Tata, and SBI MFs had stopped lump-sum investments in their small-cap schemes.

Furthermore, it has stopped switching into both its mid-cap and small-cap funds but will continue to accept new registrations via systematic investment plans (SIPs) and systematic transfer plans (STPs). Each plan would have a monthly cap of ₹2 lakh per PAN level, as stated.

Meanwhile, retail investors who have built up their portfolios by investing in small and mid-cap stocks to take advantage of the rally, regardless of valuations, are bearing the brunt of the pain, as the majority of stocks in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index are trading at discounts ranging from 10% to 45% from their 52-week highs.

