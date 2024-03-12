Nifty Smallcap 100 index tumbles another 2.5%, down over 6% in March so far; here's why
The Nifty SmallCap 100 index has declined by 6% so far this month, marking the most substantial monthly drop since June 2022.
Small-cap stocks faced selling pressure for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with the Nifty SmallCap 100 index plunging by 2.5% during today's intraday trade to 15,012 points, following a 2% decline in the previous trading session.
