Nifty Smallcap 100 sinks 9% in a month | Buy the dip or more pain ahead? Experts flag key levels, stocks to watch

The Nifty Smallcap 100 has sharply underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50, recording its steepest weekly decline since February 2025 amid intensifying selling pressure across the broader market. Rising geopolitical uncertainty, a surge in Brent crude oil prices and concerns over stretched valuations have weighed on investor sentiment, prompting technical experts to advise caution before buying the dip.

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The Nifty Smallcap 100 has fallen 8.78% over the past month and 5.02% in a week, compared with declines of 1.67% and 0.59%, respectively, for the Nifty 50 over the same periods.

However, Indian equities staged a recovery on Monday, 26 October, snapping a four-session losing streak. The Nifty 50 rose 0.68% to 22,753.20, while the Sensex gained 0.66% to 73,606.75. The broader market also rebounded, with small-cap and mid-cap indices rising 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

The recovery offers some relief after the recent sell-off, but experts caution that a single positive session may not be enough to signal a sustained turnaround. With valuations, market breadth and technical indicators still raising concerns, investors are being advised to focus on fundamentally strong companies and wait for clearer signs of stabilisation.

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Why are small-cap stocks falling? Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said the recent correction highlights an important lesson from market history: when valuations become excessively high, a reversion towards the mean eventually follows.

He said the selloff in mid-cap and small-cap stocks, particularly on Friday, was driven largely by the forced liquidation of margin-funded positions.

According to Vijayakumar, the broader market remains overvalued despite the sharp correction. However, the decline could also create opportunities in high-growth segments for investors willing to identify fundamentally sound businesses at more reasonable valuations.

The key question, therefore, is whether the correction has made small-cap stocks attractive enough to buy or whether further downside remains possible.

Also Read | Surging oil prices drag Sensex, Nifty 50 even as Jio IPO shines

Nifty Smallcap 100: Key support levels to watch Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, said the Nifty Smallcap 100 has corrected sharply from its recent high of 20,187 and is trading around 17,830, raising concerns about further downside.

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On the weekly chart, the index has slipped below its 20-week exponential moving average (EMA) near 18,922 and its 50-week EMA around 18,425, signalling weakening momentum.

Sarawagi identified the 17,700–17,000 zone as a crucial support area, as it coincides with the 100-week EMA near 17,724 and a long-term rising trendline. If the correction deepens, the 200-week EMA near 16,023 could act as another important support.

The relative strength index (RSI) has declined to around 38, indicating persistent selling pressure. Sarawagi said a sustained hold above the 100-week EMA could help the index stabilise and recover towards 18,300. However, a decisive breakdown below the long-term trendline could trigger further losses.

He advised investors to avoid aggressive dip buying until the index shows signs of stabilisation. A sustained recovery above the 20-week and 50-week EMAs would be needed to improve the near-term technical outlook.

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Nifty Smallcap 250: Is the correction creating opportunities? Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said the Nifty Smallcap 250 has retreated from its highs and is approaching the 15,650–15,800 support zone, which could provide some near-term stability.

However, market breadth remains a concern. Arora noted that only 33 stocks were advancing against 217 declining, indicating that selling pressure was widespread rather than limited to a handful of stocks.

He said the weak breadth points to a cautious near-term outlook, with the 15,650–15,800 range emerging as a key zone to watch before expecting a meaningful recovery.

Valuations also remain important. According to Arora, the Nifty Smallcap 250 is trading at around 31–32 times earnings, close to its 10-year median of approximately 32 times. While valuations have moderated from their 2024 highs, they remain relatively elevated compared with large-cap stocks.

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Arora said earnings growth over the past five years has not kept pace with share-price appreciation, suggesting that part of the recent decline reflects a correction in the gap between valuations and underlying business performance.

Investors should therefore distinguish between stocks that have fallen due to temporary market weakness and those in which valuations have moved ahead of earnings growth.

Best small-cap stocks to watch for the long term Despite the correction, experts see opportunities in companies with strong earnings prospects, healthy cash flows and reasonable valuations.

Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, advised investors to adopt a bottom-up, stock-specific approach to small-caps. He recommended focusing on businesses with strong earnings growth, clear cash-flow visibility and a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio below 1.

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Agrawal cautioned that the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio alone may not be sufficient to evaluate rapidly growing businesses, as companies delivering strong growth can continue to command premium valuations.

“We continue to remain bullish on Lumax Auto Tech, Lumax Industries, Sona BLW, Navin Flourine, Karur Vysya Bank, Shyam Metallic, PNB Housing, Syrmma, Acutaas Chemicals, Force Motors, HBL Engg, Amber Ent, Jyoti CNC, Kajaria Ceramics, Emmvee, CreditAccess Grameen, JSW Cement, Minda Corp, Engineers India ,Zen Tech, Privi Speciality, Gallant Ispat, ACE etc.,” said Agrawal.

Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, recommended buying Aegis Logistics at ₹1,280, with a stop-loss of ₹1,200 and a target price of ₹1,450. He also recommended TD Power Systems at ₹668, with a stop-loss of ₹620 and a target of ₹760, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings at ₹760, with a stop-loss of ₹720 and a target of ₹840. These are analyst-provided trading calls and are subject to market risks.

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Meanwhile, Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, identified Sunflag Iron & Steel, Parag Milk Foods and Nitin Spinners as stocks to watch amid the broader-market correction.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.