Nifty Smallcap 100 touches new record high, gains over 2.4% in 3 sessions – here's why
Nifty Smallcap 100 index reaches all-time high, Nifty 50 and Sensex also climb. Global cues and oil price fall boost Indian equities. Small-cap stocks recover in April post regulatory scrutiny. In the current month so far, the index has rallied 9.8%.
The Nifty Smallcap 100 index continued its winning streak for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, reaching a new all-time high of 16,822 points with a gain of 0.80%. Over the past three trading sessions, the index has surged from 16,270 points to 16,687 points, marking a gain of 2.46%.
