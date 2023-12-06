Nifty Smallcap 250 up over 10% in November, outperforms Nifty 50's solid turnaround; check details
Both Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midcap 150 indices have outperformed the other indices when compared on a three-month, six-month, and on an annual basis.
Nifty Smallcap 250 index gained more than 10 per cent in November 2023, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index that surged 6 per cent in a remarkable turnaround. According to a report by domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal titled ‘Global Market Snapshot’, Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 10.22 per cent last month, while Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 rose 5.52 per cent and 7.06 per cent respectively.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started