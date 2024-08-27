Markets
Here are 5 smallcap stocks breaking out on charts now
Brijesh Bhatia 4 min read 27 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- These stocks have demonstrated strong breakout patterns, indicating a resumption of potential bullish momentum. Readers should consider tracking these stocks, keeping in mind the overall market dynamics and the technical signals
The Indian stock market is experiencing a remarkable upswing, with the Nifty50 index approaching its all-time high of 25,078. This milestone reflects a robust bullish sentiment across the market.
