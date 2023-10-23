Nifty Smallcap index drops over 2% to 2-week low; NBCC, IRB lead the sell-off today
The Nifty Smallcap 100 was trading 2.37% lower with index constituents falling up to 10%. The top laggards on the index were Amber Enterprises India down over 10%, NBCC (India) falling more than 8% and, IRB, Central Bank of India and SJVN share prices falling over 7% each.
The Indian stock market witnessed a steep fall on Monday with the broader markets underperforming the frontline indices, Sensex and Nifty 50. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices plunged over 2% each amid heavy selloff across the board, spooked by global geopolitical tensions and mixed quarterly corporate earnings.
