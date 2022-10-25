Nifty snaps 7-day rally. Analysts expect a consolidation in near term

Indian stock markets snapped a seven rally, weighed down by losses in consumer stocks. The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was down 0.42% at 17,656 while the S&P BSE Sensex ended nearly 300 points lower to 59,543.96. BSE and NSE will be closed tomorrow for a holiday. Some analysts expect a consolidation in Indian markets in near term.

In the broader market, Asian equities fell over concerns about China's economy, while European stocks rose in early trading on Tuesday.

“While the global markets are still not portraying any clear trend, the recent buying in heavyweights especially from the banking pack has lifted the sentiment. We may see some consolidation in the index ahead but the tone is likely to remain positive. The focus should remain on identifying stocks from the sectors which are participating in the move, without losing focus on risk management citing volatile global markets and prevailing earnings season," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Investors will focus on major central bank events, with the European Central Bank widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points this week. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England meet early next month.

"The domestic market pared its early gains with FMCG and private banks pressuring the benchmark. Market attention has shifted to central bank policy announcements since the European Central Bank is expected to hike interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting. The impending US GDP data will give additional clarity to the expectation that the Fed will temper its aggression in regard to rate hikes," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In domestic trading, Nifty's public sector bank index closed 3.5% higher. Those gains still fell short as Nifty's FMCG and energy indexes fell more than 1% each. Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever were the worst performers on the Nifty 50 index, falling 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: “As expected, Nifty is undergoing a small pullback after the recent rise. 17778-17811 could be the resistance for the Nifty in the near term while 17568-17584 band could provide support."

Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities, said: "Nifty opened higher, but selling pressure emerged from the highs and pulled the index lower. The Nifty nevertheless remains in a short term uptrend as it has moved above the previous swing highs of 17429 and made higher bottoms over the last few weeks. The Nifty has also closed above a downward sloping trend line that has held down the highs of 2021 and 2022.

While the Nifty looks set to move higher towards the previous intermediate highs of 18096, the index could witness a mild correction in the very near term. It is important that the Nifty can hold above the immediate supports of 17607-17503 for the uptrend to continue."