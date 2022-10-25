Nifty snaps 7-day rally. Analysts expect a consolidation in near term

Nifty snaps 7-day rally. Analysts expect a consolidation in near term2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 05:20 PM IST
- Stock market: Nifty opened higher today but could not sustain at higher levels and succumbed to profit-taking
Indian stock markets snapped a seven rally, weighed down by losses in consumer stocks. The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was down 0.42% at 17,656 while the S&P BSE Sensex ended nearly 300 points lower to 59,543.96. BSE and NSE will be closed tomorrow for a holiday. Some analysts expect a consolidation in Indian markets in near term.