Nifty snaps losing streak but midcaps, smallcaps bleed. Key level to watch

“Nifty has also formed a Hammer reversal formation on daily charts, indicating strong possibility of a fresh pullback rally from the current levels. For day traders, 15250 would be the sacrosanct support zone. And if the index succeeds to trade above the same, then the pullback rally is likely to continue in the near future and could move up to 15500-15600 levels. On the flip side, below 15250, the uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, the index could slip till 15180-15100."

