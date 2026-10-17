Nifty soars 2.8% this week: What lies ahead for Dalal Street? - Experts decode 5 triggers, key levels for next week

Stock Market Outlook: Indian equities staged a strong comeback this week, with the Nifty 50 rising 2.77% and the Sensex surging 3.11%, as renewed buying in information technology (IT) stocks, easing global bond-yield pressures and resilient domestic institutional inflows lifted investor sentiment.

Both benchmarks also extended their gains for a second consecutive session on Friday, strengthening hopes of a recovery after the recent market correction.

On Friday, the Sensex climbed 413.66 points, or 0.56%, to close at 74,729.27 on Friday, while the Nifty advanced 148.80 points, or 0.65%, to settle at 23,146.15. For the week, the Sensex gained 2,256.94 points, while the Nifty added 625.7 points.

However, the rally faces several tests, including whether earnings growth broadens beyond IT, foreign investor selling eases further and the Nifty breaks through immediate resistance. Market experts believe investors should remain selective as global macroeconomic uncertainty and domestic inflation concerns persist.

Here are five key triggers that could determine Dalal Street's direction next week. 1. Q2 earnings and corporate guidance The September-quarter earnings season will remain a major driver of market sentiment. Investors will assess whether companies can deliver stronger revenue growth and margins across banking, consumption and industrials, rather than relying primarily on IT stocks to sustain the recovery.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said, “The sustainability of the recovery will hinge on earnings growth broadening beyond IT, with revenue and margin delivery across financials, consumption and industrials under close scrutiny.”

2. FII selling and domestic institutional inflows Foreign institutional investor (FII) flows remain a key variable for the market. While foreign portfolio outflows have moderated, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continue to provide support through sustained buying.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services Ltd, said weekly foreign portfolio outflows narrowed to ₹8,991 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased approximately ₹7,813 crore worth of shares. Any further moderation in foreign selling could help stabilise the indices.

3. Global interest rates, bond yields and crude oil Global monetary policy expectations, geopolitical developments and energy prices will remain important determinants of investor appetite for equities. Higher crude prices can fuel inflation, while rising bond yields may increase the relative attractiveness of fixed-income investments and put pressure on equity valuations.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking. noted, “Global markets are currently in a transition phase. Major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have started moving towards an easier monetary policy stance, while growth remains subdued across regions such as Europe and China.”

4. IT stocks and global sector rotation IT shares have been a key driver of the recent recovery, supported by a shift in global investor positioning following a sell-off in international AI and semiconductor stocks. Singh attributed the buying interest in Indian IT services companies to concerns over elevated valuations and delayed monetisation cycles among global AI hardware and chipmakers.

Indian IT companies, with their established execution capabilities and comparatively attractive valuations, have benefited from this rotation. Investors will watch whether the momentum continues or broadens to other sectors.

5. Nifty technical levels and market momentum The Nifty has rebounded from support near 22,200 and reclaimed its 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) around 22,900, indicating improving near-term momentum. However, the index must overcome immediate resistance to extend its recovery.

Singh said, “As long as Nifty sustains above this level, buying interest is likely to persist, making a buy-on-dips strategy prudent. On the upside, the 55-day EMA near 23360 remains the immediate resistance.”

Nifty outlook: What strategy should investors follow? The near-term technical setup has improved, but experts favour selective stock picking over aggressive index-level positioning.

The Nifty's immediate resistance is around 23,360, corresponding to its 55-day EMA. A decisive breakout could open the way towards 23,600, according to Singh's technical assessment. On the downside, the 21-day EMA near 22,900 is an important level to defend, while 22,200 remains a significant support zone.

Mishra's medium-term assessment is constructive, subject to an improvement in corporate earnings. The analyst said, “Immediate resistance sits near 23,800–24,000; a sustained breakout above that could set up a retest of the 26,350–26,500 zone over 6 months, contingent on earnings acceleration.”

The analyst identified 23,000 as immediate support, followed by the 52-week low near 22,182. These are medium-term levels and should be distinguished from the nearer-term technical markers highlighted by Singh.

For investors, a staggered buy-on-dips approach may be preferable to chasing sharp rallies, provided key support levels hold. Companies with sustainable earnings growth, strong balance sheets and reasonable valuations are likely to offer a more disciplined route through continued volatility.

Key things to watch next week India's October PMI, US jobless claims, Japan's inflation data, Corporate earnings and management commentary, rupee, crude oil bond yields, and FII and DII activity will be closely watched next week.

Nair cautioned that the market was likely to remain selective and earnings-driven amid elevated inflation and a tightening policy bias. The next leg of the rally will depend on whether corporate earnings support current valuations and the Nifty can clear resistance while holding its recently reclaimed support levels.