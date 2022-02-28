Indian stock markets recovered early losses to close higher, led by strong gains in Reliance Industries. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.81% at 16,793, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 388 points to 56,247 as Ukraine and Russia negotiators began talks. Indian markets will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday. India's GDP data is set to be released later today.

India is the world's third-largest importer of oil, and high prices percolate through the economy and hurt consumers, while also widening the country's current account deficit.

“Nifty recovered smartly from the morning lows with sharply positive advance decline ratio. FPI activity on the sell side seemed to be limited today. Nifty could now face resistance at 16837-16900 band while 16516-16548 band could provide support," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Shares of Future Group companies Future Consumer, Future Enterprises, Future Retail and Future Supply Chain Solutions rose between 5% and 16%. Reports said Reliance Industries would take over at least 200 Future Retail stores after the debt-laden group failed to make lease payments. Reliance Industries shares rose over 3%.

Nifty's metal index and energy index were among the top performers, climbing 4.95% and 2.63%, respectively. Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries was the top gainer on the Nifty 50, soaring 7.5%.

“The short term trend of Nifty remains positive with range bound action. Any decisive upside breakout of 17000 levels is likely to pull Nifty towards 17500 levels in a quick period of time. However, an inability of bulls to sustain above 16800 levels could trigger another round of downward correction to 16300 levels in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The broader markets - BSE midcap and smallcap indices - ended higher by about 0.8%.

“The current developments in Ukraine are likely to be at center stage for some more time before we conclude a concrete market direction. Oil prices have already crossed 100$/bbl, posing a downside risk to global economic growth. March will be an eventful month marked by the FED meeting, state election result, LIC IPO," said Neeraj Chadawar, Head - Quantitative Equity Research, Axis Securities.

“Furthermore, the direction of the oil prices, bond yields, dollar index, and development on the current geopolitical event will drive the market fundamentals. Commodities will be the biggest gainers, given the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Energy prices are likely to go up in the near term, and oil could see a major rise in the short run. As long as the Russia-Ukraine heat continues, the commodity will be a dominating theme versus the consumption theme."

