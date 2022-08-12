These 5 Nifty stocks enjoy highest upside targets

Stocks with the highest target upsides are UPL (+36%), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation or ONGC (+32%), HDFC Life Insurance (+28%), Axis Bank (+25%), and Bharti Airtel (+25%), said Motilal Oswal in a report that pore over the Nifty consensus data sourced from Bloomberg to take note of which stocks are most favored on the street, and the possible target of the Nifty at the market, sector and stock levels.

