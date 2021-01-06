Nifty struggles. 14200-14250 can be a resistance patch, says Manish Hathiramani

ndian markets struggled to move higher today with consumer staples stocks and Reliance Industries under pressure. Sensex was flat at 48,436, after rising for the past 10 sessions. Nifty was slightly higher at 14,013 levels. Earlier in the session, both indexes inched higher to hit record levels for the fourth straight session in the new year, extending a months-long rally driven by continued foreign fund inflows and progress on COVID-19 vaccines. Foreign investors pumped more than $20 billion into Indian equities last year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

"14200-14250 can pose as a resistance patch for the Nifty. If we can keep above 14250, we could travel to 14350. Since we are in unchartered territory, traders should trade cautiously and update their stops on a continuous basis. 13950-14000 is good support," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

Among the Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries and ITC were down about 2% each while HUL, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were down between 0.7% and 1%. The Nifty Bank index was up 0.4% to 31,841, with SBI and ICICI Bank among gainers.

On Tuesday, India's top health official said the country was set to roll out a COVID-19 vaccination programme by next week, aiming to cover 300 million people by July.

"Banks, which underperformed the Nifty in 2020, are staging a comeback. Data regarding deposit growth and loan growth for Q3 for HDFC Bank is very positive. This trend is likely to be repeated for other top private sector banks too. The high volume of delivery based buying in these stocks is an important indicator," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"While macroeconomic news continues to be positive, the rising crude is a dampener. Higher crude means higher cost-push inflation, which, in turn, might force the RBI to depart from the accommodative policy stance," he added.

Oil prices rose today to their highest since February 2020 after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected in a meeting with allied producers, while industry figures showed U.S. crude stockpiles were down last week. Brent crude rose as much as nearly 1% to $54.09 a barrel.

listElement-graph-11609913865249-123 listElement-graph-11609913865249-123

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via